Mastercard to acquire NuData Security for IoT payment security

Mastercard said it is acquiring the security company to integrate NuDatas technology into its fraud management and security products. This decision comes as secure payments will be critical to the Internet of things ecosystem and smart devices.

NuData’s flagship product line is called NuDetect, which identifies real users over fraudulent ones based on their online, mobile, and smartphone interactions. According to NuDatas site, NuDetect integrates behavioural biometrics, analysis, device, access intelligence, and a database of events across the company’s customer base and business network.

The company takes usage information to assign a risk score to an individual or transaction.