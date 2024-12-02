Mastercard, Thales act to dominate the digital ID space in Australia





The payment card network reportedly has launched a digital ID pilot program in Australia, aiming to develop ‘a new system to verify a person’s identity immediately, safely, and securely in both the digital and the physical world’. The goal of the pilot program is to ‘test a new way for people to prove their identity without having to carry multiple documents’. Instead, they will use owner data at the heart of the system. The general idea of the program involves not only the data that resides on a person’s smartphone or other mobile device, but also uses information from that person’s financial accounts or other sources to bypass the need for a ‘centralised identity database’.

At the same time, France-based Thales has won a contract from Queensland to help craft and deploy that state’s mobile driver’s license program. Also, besides the digital driver licenses, the smartphone app will be designed to host a range of other digitised official documents including photo ID cards, marine licenses, vehicle registration. Thales mentioned it will also provide access to the Department of Transport and Main Roads’ online services. The app will include technology from Thales-owned Gemalto, more precisely, its Digital ID Platform and Wallet technology.