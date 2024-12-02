Mastercard tests digital identity service in Australia

The initial in-market pilot will take place in Australia through Australia Post and Deakin University, and it will test a new way for people to prove their identity without having to carry multiple documents. The initiative will activate a distributed model that blends information stored on an individual’s mobile device and verified by additional reference points, including an individual’s bank or participating government agencies.

The initial phase of the pilot with Deakin University featured student volunteers testing an identity verification process for student registration and digital exams. The partnership with Australia Post aims to integrate the agency’s existing Digital iD solution and expand the ability for Australians to identify themselves easily when accessing services.