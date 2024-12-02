Mastercard, Signzy to offer video-based KYC onboarding

With this partnership, Mastercard customers will benefit from a paperless, remote and secure onboarding solution for end-users. Deployment of Video KYC will allow end-users to complete and submit their KYC application from their homes. This would be faster than the traditional paper-based KYC process.

Backed by AI and machine learning (ML) technologies, Signzy’s Video KYC solution features security protocols to prevent unauthorized system intrusion or attempted fraud. Further, the solution offers scalability to deal with high volumes of video KYC transactions.

In India, this launch will further Mastercard’s goal to help with financial inclusion by enabling individuals and small businesses to go online.



