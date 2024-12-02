Mastercard rolls out AI cyber risk assessment solution for banks

With these capabilities, commercial banks can identify and prioritise threats and vulnerabilities throughout their cyber environment and acquiring banks can help merchants understand their own cyber risk.

Drawing on the capabilities of RiskRecon, acquired by Mastercard in December 2019, the risk assessment is performed using AI that combines multiple public and proprietary data sources. The AI evaluates the data against 40 security and infrastructure criteria, with the impact and importance of each vulnerability analysed to produce a cyber risk rating and issue priority navigator.

Cyber Secure is a part of Mastercard’s multi-layered cybersecurity strategy to secure the ecosystem, protect cyber environments, and collaborate across industries.