Mastercard reveals consumer protection programme





This initiative is addressed to those who have not completed the upgrade to EMV terminals. The new programme has been put in place as the company shifts the EMV Automatic Fuel Dispenser (AFD) liability date to 16 April 2021 to support fuel merchants still completing upgrades.

Mastercard issuing banks will be provided with data on high-risk fraud transactions at fuel merchants to inform their authorisation decisions and stop fraud before it happens. The company’s Safety Net and Fraud Rules Manager programmes will be facilitated to aid them in their decision-making criteria, providing additional protection for their cardholders at fuel pumps.

In addition, the company will arm fuel merchants who experience high fraud with the Merchant Fraud Insights to provide more details into the fraudulent transactions and a comprehensive view into the safety of the purchasing environment at their individual locations. Mastercard will also develop a compliance programme for some fuel merchants who have experienced high fraud at their locations to ensure they have a remediation plan in place to preempt and mitigate fraudulent transactions at their locations.