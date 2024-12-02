Mastercard partners with JKB to introduce biometric card in Jordan

The card named the Jordan Kuwait Bank Biometric World Elite Mastercard becomes the first World Elite card issued by the company that displays biometric authentication in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, paving the way towards a global integration of the biometric security standard in banking.

The partnership between Mastercard and Jordan Kuwait Bank (JKB) will allow cardholders to use a pre-registered fingerprint at any standard sale terminal point instead of PIN, adding a new security layer for fighting against fraud purposes and digital identity theft.

Mastercard continues its investment in innovation after it acquired, back in June 2021, Ekata company to extend its identity verification efforts and ensure secure and safe digital transactions for both consumers and merchants.