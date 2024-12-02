Mastercard partners with Interos





This new offering allows organisations to detect and eliminate risk across multiple areas – including cyber, financial, ESG, restrictions, geopolitical and operational – throughout their network of business and merchant relationships.

Systemic Risk Assessment is a first fully automated platform using artificial intelligence and machine learning to map, monitor and model the web of business relationships that power global trade. The platform features an aggregate operational resilience risk score that allows organisations to evaluate companies they do business with for vulnerabilities based on multiple risk dimensions, providing timely insights that they can act on before they impact a business.

Interos is an operational resilience company that uses artificial intelligence to model and transform the ecosystems of businesses into a living global map, down to any single supplier, anywhere. Based in US, Interos serves global clients with business-critical, independent relationships across their primary operational areas: supply chain, financial, cybersecurity, regulatory and ESG compliance, and geographical.