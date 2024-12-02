Mastercard partners with Cyber Monks





Through this partnership, Mastercard and Cyber Monks aim to ensure that cybersecurity solutions are tailored to address the requirements and issues faced by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).











The partnership’s offering

Considering the current digital economy and that cyber risks pose an increasing threat to businesses and their customers, the two companies want to allow SMEs to access the latest suite of RiskRecon by Mastercard cybersecurity solutions. The online marketplace includes analysis and reporting of third-party risk and supply chains, customised to the needs of businesses. Moreover, SMEs have access to insightful evaluations of their cybersecurity stance, as well as assessment of their supply chains and third-party vendors to enable them to secure their supply network. The marketplace also offers assistance in adhering to compliance standards like ISO 27001, DORA, and NIS.



This venture is the first of its kind for Cyber Monks, providing a white-labelled cybersecurity marketplace with co-branding prospects and allowing Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Telecom companies, and financial institutions to present these solutions to their customers. In addition to the cybersecurity solutions, users receive access to global assistance in German and English, with French, Spanish, and Italian support due to launch in early 2024.



Currently, all Mastercard credit card holders can obtain exclusive deals through the Mastercard Business Bonus Program. The two companies plan to integrate the cybersecurity marketplace into Mastercard’s Priceless Planet Coalition program in January 2024, aiming to support the objective of restoring 100 million trees globally by 2025.



The newly launched platform functions on a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) framework, offering monthly subscriptions and accepting several payment options. According to Cyber Monk’s officials, with this marketplace, the company aims to reduce complexity, while ensuring that customers can deploy cybersecurity tools against the increasing number of cyber threats. Mastercard representatives stated their commitment to providing protection for both businesses and their supply chains.





