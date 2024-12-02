MasterCard launches SafetyNet for cyber hacking protection

SafetyNet is designed to use the power of MasterCard’s global network to identify potential attacks before they start and in some cases before the bank or processor is even aware.

SafetyNet is complementary to the issuing bank’s own tools but adds a new level of protection into the payment system. It monitors different channels and geographies, and provides an appropriate level of support for each market and partner business.

In recent news, Procesos de Medios de Pago, the MasterCard acquirer in Peru, is set to provide EMV-capable mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) terminals from VeriFone, a US-based electronic payment services provider, to merchant customers in Peru throughout 2014 and 2015.