MasterCard launches fraud prevention tool for SMEs

Using a mobile app and desktop dashboard, merchants can customize their fraud settings, such as transaction size, country of origin and repeat transactions. Simplify Controls then auto-declines transactions to meet their risk tolerance and provides merchants with alerts so they can stay on top of potentially fraudulent activity.

According to a recent multi-market online survey commissioned by MasterCard, fraud is a significant concern among small business owners, with 60% of SMEs surveyed saying they do not currently use a fraud prevention tool.

Simplify Controls is available through plug-and-play software development kits (SDKs) and application program interfaces (APIs). The solution currently integrates fraud scoring from Kount. For each transaction, Kount’s ‘decisioning’ engine will analyze hundreds of relevant variables and activity across the globe.

Simplify Controls is available in the US and the plans include an expansion to markets around the globe in 2017.