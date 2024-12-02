Mastercard launches Experience Centre for cybersecurity

Representatives from Mastercard stated that building on the innovations developed at their Centre of Excellence in Vancouver, this new Experience Centre offers a venue for industry collaboration to anticipate and neutralise cyber threats to the global digital economy.

Announced in 2020, Mastercard’s Global Intelligence and Cyber Centre of Excellence is innovating in cyber and intelligence (C&I), artificial intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT). Research from the Centre is augmenting Mastercard solutions. Combining the Centre’s biometric security algorithms with existing cyber capabilities is creating new approaches to add to the online security.

As of May 2022, the Centre of Excellence has filed more than 30 local patents that will secure cyberspace by building confidence in connected devices, reducing the presence of malicious bots, bad human actors, and establishing a seamless experience for online interactions.