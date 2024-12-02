Mastercard launches cybersecurity alliance

According to Mastercard, three out of five (60%) of cyberattacks come in through outside vendors. Research from RiskRecon and Cyentia Institute pointed out that multi-party cyber breaches can cause 26 times more financial damage, compared with an attack that affects only one target. The US-based card brand is hoping to help mitigate that risk.

Mastercard noted in the press release that understanding third-party risk can be a time-consuming endeavour, as it relies on analysing a variety of factors that contribute to a company’s overall rating. For many businesses, understanding their own rating is becoming important as more customers are looking at vendors’ risk profile as a condition of doing business.

To that end, the US-based card brand plans to work with financial institutions and financial technology companies to create new technologies, monitoring, and applications to help them improve security for all.