Mastercard launches attack simulation platform Cyber Front





The tool will help businesses and governments improve their cybersecurity operational resilience as part of Mastercard’s Cybersecurity & Risk consulting practice.

Cyber Front helps customers strengthen digital ecosystems by validating the effectiveness of their cybersecurity controls to prevent and detect threats. By leveraging a continuously updated library of more than 3,500 real-world threat scenarios, Cyber Front reveals security gaps and provides mitigation insights in real-time so organisations can improve upon cybersecurity investments with continuous validation. Ultimately, the goal is for organisations to understand if their current systems are effective and identify areas of exposure to ensure greater protection in both the immediate and long term.

The addition of Cyber Front will expand the data-driven services that help companies minimise risks enterprise-wide. These range from authorisation and fraud diagnostics to consumer and portfolio insights to consulting and marketing services.

This work continues Mastercard’s focus on strengthening cyber protections and intelligence globally. In December 2021, Mastercard and Europol signed a partnership to share insights, identify key activities and increase cyber resilience across Europe.