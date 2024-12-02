MasterCard introduces Safety Net in Europe

The solution is designed to use the power of MasterCard’s global network, to identify unusual behavior and potential attacks – often, even before the bank or processor is even aware.

MasterCard will automatically enroll issuers for this protective service to ensure security tools are easy to deploy. Safety Net covers all MasterCard, Maestro and Cirrus processed debit, credit and commercial transactions and is already integrated into the MasterCard global payment network, which means issuers do not need to take any additional action to participate.

Safety Net is an external layer of security complementing the issuing banks’ own tools and defenses. By using sophisticated algorithms and by monitoring different channels and geographies to provide support for each market and partner business, Safety Net adds a new level of protection into the payment system.

MasterCard is a technology company in the global payments industry that operates a global payments processing network, connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 210 countries and territories.