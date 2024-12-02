MasterCard introduces real-time intelligence to predict fraud

Through this effort, cardholders and merchants would see a reduced number of transactions unnecessarily declined, while maintaining the highest levels of security. Javelin estimates that one out of every six cardholders experienced at least one decline because of suspected fraud in the past year.

At launch, the MasterCard IQ series will include two core products providing insights into cardholder spending habits: authorization IQ and assurance IQ.

