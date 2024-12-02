



The product utilises Mastercard’s proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology and network insights to assess the risk level of each card. It provides AI-driven actionable recommendations that indicate which cards require monitoring or replacement.

Card fraud results in significant losses for card issuers and merchants, costing billions of dollars each year. To combat this, issuers typically categorise primary account numbers (PANs) by risk level and reissue compromised cards to prevent unauthorised transactions. However, this approach can be costly and often requires manual intervention. Mastercard Account Intelligence Reissuance simplifies and automates this process, optimising fraud prevention for both physical and digital card skimming.

As the digital economy continues to grow and new types of fraud emerge, Mastercard has adapted its capabilities to protect customers and consumers throughout the payment lifecycle. Mastercard’s Decision Intelligence features are designed to protect customers and cardholders from fraud across 159 billion transactions each year. The updates powered by Generative AI (GenAI) have enabled issuers to quickly assess account, purchase, merchant, and device information, facilitating real-time fraud detection.

Advancements in AI and Cybersecurity

Mastercard is harnessing the power of AI through its Centre for Advanced AI and Cyber Technology in Dubai, established in partnership with the UAE’s Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications Office. This initiative leverages the company’s technical expertise to increase AI capabilities and readiness in the region. The AI solutions developed at the Centre are important for detecting cyberattacks, data breaches, and fraud, thereby improving the safety of the digital ecosystem for governments, banks, merchants, and consumers. The solution is set to be launched in Asia Pacific, North America, and Latin America later in 2025.