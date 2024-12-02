Mastercard initiates European Cyber Resilience Centre

The centre for cyber resilience is the first establishment of its kind that Mastercard has invested in outside of North America. The European Cyber Resilience Centre will act as a cyber security hub for the European area, and will bring together national cyber security centres, law enforcement bodies, industry groups and central banks.

These stakeholders will include Interpol, the Financial Services Information Sharing and Analysis Centre (FS-ISAC), the National Bank of Belgium (NBB), and the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) and National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC). Also, it will involve the intervention of physical security experts as well as those in the cyber security space.

This centralisation of cyber intelligence in Europe will shorten the lines of communication internally between Mastercard teams, as well as externally between Mastercard and its customers, reducing response time in the process. An interim centre is expected to be launched in the Spring of 2020, with a fully developed institution for cyber resilience planned for 2021, according to information Age.