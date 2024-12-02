Mastercard inaugurates a European Cyber Resilience Centre in Belgium

Following this announcement, the centre is committed to strengthening the defence in the region when it comes to cyber threats, expediting response times, and acting as a focal point for cybersecurity expertise, promoting collaboration between public and private sectors.











More information about the announcement

The Mastercard European Cyber Resilience Centre contains a Fusion Centre, which serves as the core of Mastercard's organizational incident response, a Digital Forensics Lab, and representatives from over 20 teams. All these components are essential for the smooth operation of an efficient Resilience Centre.

In a world of ongoing process of digitization and unprecedented connectivity, cybercrime is a shared obstacle across all types of organizations. Fraudsters are finding several ways to target and harm consumers and businesses. At the moment, cybercrime has evolved into a global economy valued in trillions of euros.

In response to this constantly changing threat, ECR brings partners from both the public and private sectors. Through its resources and expertise, the centre fosters cooperation with national cyber intelligence, law enforcement agencies, and industry organisations across Europe.

The European Cyber Resilience Centre strengthens Mastercard’s capability to counter cyber threats in the digital landscape, enabling it to defend, detect and react to attacks effectively. It also cultivates stronger relationships with customers, partners, and stakeholders, promoting collaboration throughout the region to improve resilience.

The dedication to European security mirrors Mastercard's commitment to driving economies and supporting individuals. This is reinforced by its strong infrastructure, which enabled the safeguarding of 143 billion transactions in 2023. By maintaining rigorous standards for privacy, data ethics, and cybersecurity, Mastercard ensures smooth and secure transactions while prioritizing customer data protection at the same time.