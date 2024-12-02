Mastercard, IDEMIA, MatchMove to deploy biometric card

IDEMIA is a French player in the augmented identity industry, while MatchMove is a Singapore-based banking-as-a-service provider. The card, with the product name F.CODE Easy, takes the experience of biometric authentication from a smartphone to a smart card. It eliminates the need for a cardholder to provide a PIN number or signature, thereby reducing touch points in public places.

Developed by IDEMIA in accordance with Mastercard’s technical and design specifications, F.CODE Easy stores all biometric credentials on the card chip rather than a central database. The battery-free card, which harvests energy from payment terminals to power its fingerprint sensor, is certified to ISO standards by Mastercard for security and compliance.

MatchMove will issue the biometric cards for the pilot in the fourth quarter of 2020. The pilot will feature employees of Mastercard, IDEMIA and MatchMove using the cards for transactions and live demonstrations for customers.