Mastercard, IBM create independent trust to tackle GDPR requirements

In addition to being one of Truata’s founders, Mastercard has signed on as one of its first customers, using the Truata solution for data anonymisation and analytics.

Truata will provide a new standard in data hosting and anonymisation. Using proprietary processes, methodologies and intellectual property, its offerings will make it possible for organisations to analyse their data while complying with the privacy and data protection requirements of the GDPR.

Truata’s structure offers a new solution that safeguards privacy and engenders trust. Because of its governance structure, Truata will operate independently of its beneficiaries and customers, thereby allowing it to maintain direct control over data hosting and analytics on behalf of its client companies.