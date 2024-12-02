MasterCard extends biometrics authentication to Brazil and Mexico

The service allows users to authenticate purchases using fingerprints or selfies taken on their mobile phones. The credit card company declined to name banks it is working with due to confidentiality agreements, but a spokesperson said the technology is available for banks to sign up and offer to consumers, according to Business Travel News.

In October 2016, BMO Financial Group announced it would roll out the solution to North American corporate clients in January 2017, following a pilot earlier in the year with several hundred BMO employees.

Mastercard Identity Check Mobile is available in the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.