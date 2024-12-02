Mastercard, Ethoca offer chargebacks and fraud detection support for retailers





The offer will include free access to the dispute resolution service, Ethoca Alerts, until 31 July 2020. Retailers face the risk of rising disputes, chargebacks, and fraud as ecommerce offerings become greater. This can be costly and time-consuming since businesses need to evolve their presence online. The Ethoca Alerts solution offers small, medium, and large organisations an efficient way to identify, manage, and resolve fraud and chargeback disputes. In the past 12 months, it has helped businesses globally prevent more than 7 million chargebacks and nearly USD 200 million worth of fraud.

Also, many retailers may be facing CNP fraud and chargebacks for the first time. Ethoca’s goal is to drive both issues out of the ecosystem. This will be done by enabling collaboration between banks and merchants to share vital intelligence that combats the problem. In making Ethoca Alerts available to qualifying retailers around Australia and New Zealand for no charge, Ethoca hopes to provide local businesses with a little relief. In addition, Mastercard is inviting qualifying retailers across Australia and New Zealand to request access to its real-time alerts platform as part of a no-fee trial until 31 July.