Mastercard deploys artificial intelligence for fraud detection

Building on other proprietary services, Decision Intelligence uses sophisticated algorithms to provide a predictive score to the issuer, based on intelligent analysis. They then incorporate that information into their existing fraud mitigation efforts. Alternatively, issuers can activate the Mastercard tool, which makes data-driven, real-time decisions tailored to the account, including defined alert and decline thresholds.

The smart technology behind Decision Intelligence examines how a specific account is used over time to detect normal and abnormal shopping spending behaviors. In doing so, it leverages account information like customer value segmentation, risk profiling, location, merchant, device data, time of day, and type of purchase made.

This is the first use of AI being implemented on a global scale directly on the Mastercard network. This technology is a core feature on the World Elite platform and it also supports all Mastercard brands and products across all markets.