Mastercard collaborates with Microsoft for ID technology

The new technology is designed to improve the overall online shopping experience and tackle digital fraud, by delivering frictionless payments.

Mastercard has directly addressed the needs for additional anti-fraud technologies to fight against various types of digital fraud, including first-party fraud, where a client makes a legitimate online purchase which is later disputed. By deploying its Digital Transaction Insights technology, Mastercard provides next-generation authentication and real-time decisioning intelligence capabilities.

Microsoft will be the first partner to share its client data and integrate Mastercard’s tech solution across several lines of business. Microsoft will integrate its proprietary Dynamics 365 Fraud Protection risk assessment tech that uses adaptive AI to assist in real-time fraud detection by identifying risky behaviours into Mastercard’s latest solution. Both companies are expected to speed the decision-making process for authorisations, chargebacks, and refunds and, ultimately, prevent various types of digital fraud through a frictionless, customer-friendly payment interface.