Mastercard can now offer ID, its digital identity service, to organisations in the UK.





Mastercard’s digital ID app

Mastercard’s ID app, which is available at the major mobile app stores, gives consumers more choice in how they prove their identity, whether they’re starting a new job, making a purchase, renting a flat, or applying to university. The app provides a strong security layer while delivering a safe and frictionless experience to the consumer, where they have complete control over their digital identity.

ID offers a highly secure end-to-end solution for creating, managing, and verifying identities digitally. The service uses Mastercard’s global network and data privacy practices, keeping consumers in control of their data, so people can choose what information to provide, to whom, and when.





What the certification means for Mastercard?

The DIATF sets the rules and standards to establish trust in digital identity solutions. Certified organisations like Mastercard can work with each other, ensuring that digital attributes and identities are consistent and trusted. Providers conduct annual assessments to verify they meet DIATF requirements.

Officials from Mastercard stated that digital identity is one of the keys to vastly reducing fraud and improving consumers’ experiences. The UK is at the forefront of giving people greater control in proving their identity easily and safely. By receiving certification in the UK, Mastercard can collaborate with the private and public sector to offer ID.

Mastercard has been scaling ID globally since 2019, announcing several pilots and global partnerships with Samsung and Microsoft. Since 2021, Mastercard has also successfully partnered with Optus, one of the largest telecommunications companies in Australia, to provide ID to more than 600,000 of its customers. Mastercard will continue to roll out ID in other regions, helping organisations worldwide build trust, reduce fraud, and improve the consumer experience.



