Mastercard buys RiskRecon to boost its cybersecurity capabilities

Cybercrime has become a big threat for businesses, with large-scale data breaches and ransomware attacks putting billions of records at risk each year, jeopardising consumer trust.

With RiskRecon’s scanning and evaluation technologies, organisations can manage cyber risks, safeguard critical intellectual property and consumer and payment data. In addition to supporting Mastercard solutions, RiskRecon will continue to provide cyber security solutions across a broader set of industries, including healthcare and manufacturing.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed. The transaction, which is anticipated to close in the first quarter of 2020, is subject to customary closing conditions.