Mastercard approves G+D Mobile Security as Digital Activity Customer

This enables G+D to contract third parties and onboard them to Mastercard’s digital services supported by Mastercard Digital Enablement Service (MDES). The Digital Activity Customer (DAC) role approved by Mastercard allows partner companies to make technical and commercial services available to parties who wish to enable digital payments in the fields of IoT and online payments or Card-on-File.

As an authorised Digital Activity Customer, G+D Mobile Security handles the onboarding of customers to Mastercard's digital payment services provided by MDES (Mastercard Digital Enablement Service). Additionally, all necessary contractual items are covered, according to the official press release. With an existing integration to Mastercard, G+D can connect new customers to the Mastercard token services.

G+D can support various providers of digital payment solutions with the new service, including watch producers that want to offer a payment function as well as other wearable manufacturers or merchants digitalising their existing card base. Further potential beneficiaries are automotive manufacturers integrating payments into their range of vehicles or other actors in the IoT space.

The new offering is based on Convego CloudPay, a scalable platform for digital payments by G+D. The solution is responsible for the enablement of network tokenisation and the lifecycle management of these tokenised payment cards as well as securely providing card-holder authentication. Convego CloudPay is connected to numerous token service providers (TSPs) such as Mastercard and its MDES platform, enabling customers of G+D to service consumers across multiple payment brands.