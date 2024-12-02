Mastercard announces plans to acquire Ekata

Ekata's identity verification data, machine learning technology, and global experience combined with Mastercard's fraud prevention and digital identity programmes will help businesses confidently know who their customers are and, in turn, help those customers safely interact online. In addition, both companies' integrated services will build on both companies’ commitments to ensure trust and the responsible use of data.

Via Ekata’s addition, Mastercard will advance its identity capabilities and create a safer way for consumers to prove who they say they are in the new digital economy. The companies will deliver a comprehensive identity service that can power real-time decision-making needs, from new account openings to helping merchants assess potential fraud before a payment transaction is authorised. The benefits of this agreement include: