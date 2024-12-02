MasterCard and Zwipe launch biometric contactless payment card

The Zwipe MasterCard payment card is a fingerprint authenticated contactless payment card. It includes an integrated biometric sensor and the Zwipe secure biometric authentication technology that holds the cardholder’s biometric data. It contains an EMV certified secure element and MasterCard’s contactless application.

The card is the first to combine the security of biometric authentication with contactless payment. Cardholder fingerprint data is stored directly on the card, not in an external database. After activation by a simple fingerprint scan, the Zwipe MasterCard card can be used to make contactless payments. The biometric authentication replaces the PIN entry, thus enabling cardholders to make payments of any amount, unlike other contactless payment cards on the market.

MasterCard is a technology company in the global payments industry that operates the payments processing network, connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 210 countries and territories.

Zwipe challenged the status quo of identity verification by replacing PINs and passwords with fingerprint authentication. Zwipe fingerprint authentication technology harvests the energy needed from already existing access, transport, border control and financial infrastructures.