Mastercard and Google Pay to tokenise card-based payments

Google Pay Android users can scan and pay across all Indian QR-enabled merchants, tap-and-pay, and make in-app transactions through their Mastercard debit and credit card.

Through tokenisation, Mastercard cardholders can make payments through a secure digital token without having to share their credit or debit card details such as card number and expiry date with a merchant. For registration, users will do a one-time setup by entering their card details and their OTP to add their card on the Google Pay app.

Mastercard company officials stated that this solution will aim to enable a safe experience for the consumer and facilitate mobile- first users from remote locations in migrating towards a cashless society.