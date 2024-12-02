MasterCard and First Tech FCU to introduce biometric authentication

The companies have an existing relationship, as First Tech signed MasterCard on as its official payment solutions provider for the credit union’s 380,000 members.

As an extension of this agreement, First Tech will issue new credit and debit cards with embedded EMV technology as a safety measure against identity theft.

The credit union will also introduce new features and functions in the future, which includes a new rewards program, card personalization and tokenization programs.

MasterCard said the biometric identification process will use a combination of facial and voice recognition and fingerprint matching.