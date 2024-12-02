Mastercard and Ethoca launch chargebacks related initiative for more transparency

All merchants are encouraged to visit logo.ethoca.com and upload their logos for inclusion in online banking and payment apps. The merchant logos will be linked to corresponding transactions, adding clear visual cues to help cardholders identify legitimate purchases.

Participating merchants can simultaneously extend their brand presence as well as eliminate time-consuming chargebacks. This program is also available to all financial institutions.

Both companies seek to offer an optimal payment experience from the minute a consumer begins browsing to once they’ve made the purchase. This includes Click to Pay, Mastercard’s one-click checkout experience, to the integration of biometrics to secure both digital and physical transactions, and Ethoca’s full suite of consumer digital experience solutions.