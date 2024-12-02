Masdar and MIT to start collaboration for cybersecurity

During the two-year project, the Abu Dhabi power system will be handled as a case study in order to better explore the system and any potential shortcomings.

Gulf News had earlier reported that the GCC is one of the main targets of cybercriminals. Meanwhile, experts called for getting more students interested in the field of cybersecurity, especially as the UAE government gears towards becoming electronically based. IT professionals have also revealed in previous statements that hackers are becoming more advanced in the type of breaches they are performing.

A study conducted by American defence contractor Raytheon showed that 65% of Mena employers wish to hire more experienced cybersecurity experts.