Marygold & Co partners with Sardine and Incode

These partnerships aim to enhance Marygold & Co's 'know your customer' (KYC) onboarding process by utilising proprietary device intelligence signals and behaviour biometrics, along with risk scores from reputable providers to bolster security.

In the official press release, representatives from Marygold & Co emphasised the importance of incorporating robust security features into their services from the outset. They highlighted the company's commitment to safeguarding clients' financial interests by collaborating with Sardine and Incode to combine financial expertise with cutting-edge security capabilities.

Sardine's technology plays an important role in ongoing fraud prevention and anti-money laundering efforts within the Marygold & Co app. Using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, it monitors attempts by new or previously identified malicious actors, scammers, or bot accounts to register on the platform.

Officials from Sardine stressed the increasing complexity of fraud and the need for smarter tools to detect subtle patterns and prevent attacks before they occur. They expressed excitement about partnering with Marygold & Co. to protect customers from malicious activities.

To further fortify protection against fraud, Marygold & Co enlisted the assistance of Sardine's partner, Incode Technologies, to incorporate facial recognition and document verification into the app's onboarding process. This additional layer of security helps identify potential risks even before a customer account is established.

Incode representatives highlighted the limitations of traditional identity verification methods and the vulnerability of manual processes and paper IDs to falsification. Incode's AI and biometrics solutions empower both individuals and businesses to secure their financial information.

Marygold & Co's KYC identity verification (IDV) layer is bolstered by Incode's advanced identity verification and authentication platform. This level of oversight enables Marygold & Co to safely expand its user base while ensuring compliance with regulations. The Marygold & Co app, launched earlier this year and available on both Apple and Google app stores, provides financial services that allow clients to manage their finances conveniently from one place.

More information about Marygold & Co

Marygold & Co, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Marygold Companies, was founded in the US in 2019 as a development stage company that today delivers an innovative fintech mobile banking app built to organise users’ financial lives.

In July 2023, Marygold & Co partnered with US-based payment service provider i2c to support the latter's Tap to Pay debit Mastercard and savings programme. Leveraging i2c’s plug-and-play payment APIs, Marygold & Co aimed to build out its ‘Spend Now Checking’ and ‘Money Pool Savings’ interfaces to enable cardholders to control spending and save money.