Marriott hotels breached again, now 5.2 million guest records stolen

The large hotel chain announced it discovered in late February 2020 the breach of an unspecified property system at a franchise hotel. The hackers obtained the login details of two employees, a hotel statement said, and broke in weeks earlier during mid-January 2020.

No payment data was stolen, according to hotel’s representatives, however Marriott warned that names, addresses, phone numbers, loyalty member data, dates of birth and other travel information, such as linked airline loyalty numbers and room preferences, were taken in the breach.

In 2018, Starwood, a subsidiary of Marriott, said its central reservation system was hacked, exposing the personal data and guest records on 383 million guests.