Marqeta launches RiskControl to fight payment card fraud

Through the new suit of products designed for global customers, card issuers now gain control over card transactions, optimising performance, and mitigating program risk and compliance implications.

With over 450 billion card payments processed in 2020 and the surge of ecommerce due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the threat of fraud is also rising significantly. Businesses need next-level control to accurately mitigate fraud and prevent its customers from being at loss. Marqueta’s RiskControl solution is built to help reduce risk for its customers, allowing them to get ahead of fraud while streamlining their risk and compliance programmes without additional friction to the cardholder experience.

Marqeta’s RiskControl core products include enhanced KYC, real-time decisioning, 3-D Secure, and disputes solutions, designed to reduce friction for cardholders while managing payment fraud and reducing the risk of fraudulent actions.