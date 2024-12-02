MarkMonitor partners CYREN to address phishing attacks

MarkMonitor AntiFraud is a solution available for protecting an enterprises reputation and customers against phishing and malware attacks. Leveraging CYREN Phishing Intelligence, MarkMonitor AntiFraud emphasizes prevention and loss mitigation while detecting, monitoring and responding to attacks underway.

CYREN Phishing Intelligence contains data on global phishing campaigns through the analysis of security transactions every day, providing an unparalleled view into global phishing attacks in near real time.

By partnering with CYREN, MarkMonitor is positioned to provide its customers with phishing protection against hijacked websites, zero-day phishing attacks and fake URLs masquerading as legitimate websites.

MarkMonitor is company which develops software intended to protect corporate brands from Internet counterfeiting, fraud, piracy and cybersquatting.

CYREN is a cloud-based, Internet security technology company providing threat detection and security analytics to software and hardware vendors, service providers and value-added resellers (VARs).