Markaaz, Mastercard to develop risk assessment solutions for US SMEs

Mastercard brings a suite of assets and expertise to Markaaz to help businesses reduce complexity and increase efficiencies including: Mastercard Track Business Payments Service, RiskRecon's assessment of cyber risk and vulnerabilities to businesses and Finicity's real-time access to financial data and insights. Upon integration into Markaaz's dashboard, the solution will provide customers a pre-verified community of businesses, educational resources, digital tools and payment capabilities.

With Mastercard, Equifax and a number of other partners, Markaaz continues to build out its suite of resources for small businesses focused on the most critical needs including support with cash flow, customer and supplier management, accounting and cybersecurity.