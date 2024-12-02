Maritz introduces fraud prevention service for loyalty programs

The LoyaltyNext Fraud Management Suite offers a set of tools for fraud protection, which analyzes data and transactions, assigns a rule score to identify level of threat and provides marketing clients with online and offline analysis of fraud detection reviews

Barry Kirk, VP of Loyalty Solutions for Maritz Motivation Solutions, said that loyalty program fraud can be perpetrated in a variety of ways, such as hackers stealing credit card and member identity data, or thieves taking points or attempting fraudulent travel redemptions.

The company advises loyalty marketers to perform background checks for all employees with access to program data, including: criminal history checks and highest level of education, credit checks and foreign records search, if applicable.

Maritz Motivation Solutions is part of the Maritz family of companies, providing consumer loyalty, employee recognition, sales incentive and channel loyalty programs to companies.