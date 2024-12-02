Manulife adopts voice biometrics technology for authentication

If they choose to sign up for a new voice biometrics option, which uses a natural language understanding technology, the customer’s voice becomes the password that allows them to access their accounts without the need for additional passwords, PINs, or security questions.

The interactive voice response system is available in both English and French.

Manulife is now providing the service to a wider range of customers, including retail advisers who call to obtain product information, place new business or check on existing business on behalf of their clients.