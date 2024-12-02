Mantra Softech devices will integrate Fingerprint Cards' iris biometrics

Representatives from Mantra stated that the combination of Fingerprints’ iris solution and its proprietary hardware complement each other. The company is satisfied with its collaboration and looks forward to continuing it, according to the press release.

Mantra is an India-based biometric device and sensor manufacturer, with exports to more than 60 countries. It deploys its biometric devices for retail payments and access control, among other applications. Devices with biometrics from FPC are expected to begin rolling out in the following years, according to the contract announcement.

The India-based company already sells multimodal biometric technology, announcing a POS device for Aadhaar-linked payments in October 2021. The company also launched a tool for access control featuring fingerprint and facial recognition.