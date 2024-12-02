MANTL, an Alkami solution team, has announced that it is the first fintech to resell and offer Plaid Layer, Plaid's instant onboarding technology.

MANTL, part of the Alkami solution team, provides unified account origination technology for banks and credit unions, enabling real-time opening of loan and deposit accounts across all channels. MANTL Loan Origination automates up to 100% of loan application decisions, offering a simplified and user-friendly experience for personal and business loans.

Through this integration, MANTL empowers regional and community financial institutions to offer digital onboarding experiences similar to those of tech-forward neobanks, facilitating growth and improved conversion rates.

MANTL provides an account opening experience, with average times of under five minutes for consumers and under ten minutes for businesses. With Plaid Layer integrated into its platform, MANTL can achieve an account opening time of just one minute. Plaid Layer allows financial institutions to gather identity information and connect external accounts in mere seconds using only a phone number, minimising friction while upholding top-tier trust and security standards. By incorporating this technology into its deposit and loan workflows, MANTL increases the entire onboarding process, reducing the time to open accounts and empowering more users to complete their applications.

Key benefits of the MANTL–Plaid Layer integration

The integration of MANTL and Plaid Layer offers several advantages: