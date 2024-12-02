MANGOPAY, Onfido partner to facilitate user onboarding for financial institutions

According to the press release, MANGOPAY facilitates payments for businesses, enabling them to have transactions in multiple currencies and with various payment methods. More than 2,500 platforms in 26 countries use MANGOPAY’s end-to-end payment API to manage payments for their businesses, automating all payment flows and commissions thanks to the flexible e-wallet system.

With 200 million transactions per year, identity verification and authentication is an integral part of the solution to offer fluid and easy payments to customers of its platforms. Therefore, Onfido’s AI-powered technology will empower MANGOPAY clients to expedite user onboarding, while simplifying KYC processes and meeting regulatory obligations.

Users simply take a photo of their government-issued identity document (ID) and Onfido’s hybrid document verification solution checks that the ID is genuine and not fraudulent. Using human and machine-learning fraud detection on identity documents, Onfido catches both common fraud and more sophisticated ID fraud types. Through the partnership, MANGOPAY is able to more easily scale its onboarding in key markets, accelerating its global expansion.