Malware compromises ATMs, steals data and card

Dubbed Suceful, the malware is also capable of disabling the ATMs door, alarm and proximity sensors to prevent malicious activities from being detected.

The malware authors managed to make it usable on various types of ATMs by leveraging the fact that XFS Manager - the middleware used in the machines - is vendor independent.

This particular variant of Suceful was made to target ATMs manufactured by Diebold and NCR but this may change soon enough.

While it is impossible for ATM users to spot a compromised machine, they are advised to be suspicious of machines that retain their cards. Giving a call to the bank if that happens is always a good idea, preferably while keeping an eye on the ATM in order to spot attempts by suspicious individuals to retrieve the card from the machine.