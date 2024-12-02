Malware and cybercrime may threaten holiday shopping season

According to security vendor Trend Micro, data breaches and new threats can compromise not just point-of-sale systems in stores, but also software that secures online transactions.

Multiple compromises of in-store point-of-sale (PoS) systems can affect retailers while multiple data breaches can threaten companies and organizations of all sizes.

While any one of these changes can increase alarm this holiday shopping season, combined, all of these can increase the risks for online and in-store shopping.