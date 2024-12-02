More details about the collaboration

The Worldcoin Foundation, Tools for Humanity (TFH), and MyEG have entered a memorandum of understanding with MIMOS Berhad, the Malaysian government's research and development department for applications. Through this collaboration, Worldcoin will integrate its technology into Malaysia's digital framework to upgrade the authentication of digital credentials.

The partnership will use TFH's iris imaging technology, specially designed for Worldcoin, to verify individuals' identities through the concept of ‘proof of humanness.’ This effort is part of a larger strategy to upgrade digital credential processes in the country.

Potential areas of cooperation include joint orb production, linking the World Chain with Malaysia's National Blockchain Infrastructure, and ensuring the open-source accessibility of Worldcoin's technology.

TFH will offer technical knowledge and assistance for both the Orb and World App, while MyEG will concentrate on technical integrations and hardware deployment to support MIMOS's projects.

This Malaysian launch comes after Worldcoin’s recent expansions in Europe and Latin America.

Worldcoin in the world

Worldcoin's expansion has faced some controversy. Recently, the Bavarian State Office for Data Protection Supervision probed Worldcoin regarding concerns about collecting biometric data. Similarly, governmental bodies like those in Spain, where Worldcoin has temporarily stopped operations, have shown doubt. In Hong Kong, the Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data found that Worldcoin's practices breached the region's privacy laws, resulting in service suspension. Nevertheless, Worldcoin is striving to adhere to local privacy regulations, aiming to build trust with both users and regulators.

In May 2024, the company made its biometric data system open-source and assured users they could safely delete previous iris codes. The investigation in Kenya, which prompted the halt of operations in 2023, has been completed without any additional steps needed, as stated in a release in June 2024.

Despite denying allegations of insider trading and manipulation, these concerns persist and overshadow the company's operations.