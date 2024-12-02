Malauzai Software addresses mobile banking fraud with Guardian Analytics

The two companies have established a technical partnership that offers Malauzai customers the ability to integrate Guardian Analytics fraud detection solutions.

The partnership further expands the availability of Guardian Analytics fraud detection solutions to banks and credit unions that rely on Malauzai for a native mobile banking experience.

Guardian Analytics is a US-based company providing behavior-based fraud detection software and services to identify suspicious financial activities.

Malauzai Software, a software development company that enables mobile and internet banking experiences for banks and credit unions.