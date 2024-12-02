Majority of online security pros believe passwords will disappear by 2025

According to the results of a recent survey commissioned by SecureAuth and conducted by Wakefield Research in November 2015, fully 91% of respondents believe the traditional password will not exist in 10 years. 85% of respondents say employees frequently contact the help desk regarding forgotten passwords, and 37% say employees do so all the time.

And while 97% of respondents believe new authentication techniques such as fingerprint scans or two-factor authentication are reliable, 81% feel that those authentication methods are prohibitively challenging to implement because they require the latest technology and software.

Still, approximately 66% of respondent already leverage authentication methods beyond passwords. 59% of respondents said their company experienced a data breach in the previous 12 months and 95% said they expect their company to increase security spending in the coming year (among those respondents, 44% expect spending to increase by 20% or more).

87% of cyber professionals say their company is frequently forced to choose between user experience and improved security, though 62% of respondents acknowledged that managing the consequences of data breaches costs their companies more than protecting against them.