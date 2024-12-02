Macau suspends withdrawal service at non-KYC ATMs

Services can be resumed on noncompliant ATMs as soon as the KYC function is installed. Mainland CUP cards can be used for cash withdrawals at all ATMs bearing the KYC ATM logo.

Holders of mainland CUP cards can proceed with a normal cash withdrawal at any KYC-enabled ATM once their identity has been verified by the system. Macau residents and cardholders of banks not under mainland China jurisdiction are not affected by the new rule.